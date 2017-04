By: Jon Corrigan

Every Friday, for the duration of spring and summer 2017, WYCD’s Rob Stone and Holly Hutton will help you taste the season with featured cocktail recipes using Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

We’ll update the weekly recipes below.

All-American Lemonade –

Ingredients:

• 1 1/2 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

• Lemonade of your choice

Method:

Pour Tito’s Handmade Vodka over ice in a glass and just add lemonade.

Garnish:

Mint sprig, if desired

Glass:

Collins