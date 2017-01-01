Win Tickets & Ice Skate Rentals to The Rink in Campus Martius Park

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Faster Horses Returns to Michigan in 2017!Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert will headline the three-day event in Brooklyn, MI this July.
Kid Rock Adds 2 More Concerts to LCA ShowThat's six shows total, for those of you keeping track at home.
WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017Ten superstars. One stage.

Listen Live