More Stations By Location
Arizona
California
Connecticut
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
Nevada
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Texas
Washington
Washington, D.C.
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
TuneIn
Home
Music News
On Air
99.5 WYCD Hoedown
Local Bands
Contests
Events
Playlist
Photos
Win Four Seats on a World War II Bomber Flight for Father’s Day
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!
Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
Eric Church Honors Chris Cornell with Cover
The country music star paid tribute to the late Soundgarden frontman at his Washington, D.C. concert.
Jason Aldean Reveals Baby's Gender
The country star posted a cute video on social media to tell fans if his baby is a boy or girl.
Listen Live