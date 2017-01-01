More Stations By Location
Arizona
California
Connecticut
Florida
Georgia
Illinois
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Missouri
Nevada
New York
North Carolina
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Texas
Washington
Washington, D.C.
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
TuneIn
Home
Music News
On Air
99.5 WYCD Hoedown
Contests
Events
Playlist
Photos
See ‘The Lion King’ Live at the Detroit Opera House!
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
See 'The Lion King' Live at the Detroit Opera House!
Win a pair of tickets to see the Lion King on Feb. 1 at the Detroit Opera House.
Enter the Big & Rich Punta Cana Flyaway!
Want to get away this winter? How’s a trip to Punta Cana with Big & Rich sound?
WYCD's Ten Man Jam Returning in 2017
Ten superstars. One stage.
Listen Live
Advertise On Our Streams