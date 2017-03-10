RAM Hoedown Pavilion Party!

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

The 99.5 WYCD Hoedown Returns in 2017!Don't miss the first party of summer 2017!
WYCD Hoedown 2017: Ticket InfoThis year's event will take place June 30 at DTE. Tickets are on sale now!
Maren Morris Inspired Lady A's New SongProducer Busbee shares the story behind "You Look Good."

Listen Live