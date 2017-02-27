Cricket Wireless WWE Text to Win Giveaway!

Sheamus WWE

Want to win tickets to WWE Monday Night Raw at Joe Louis Arena on March 13 (and meet WWE superstar Sheamus)? You’ve come to the right place.

To enter this promotion, entrants must first visit a participating Cricket Wireless store during regular business hours beginning on February 27, 2017 and ending on March 5, 2017 to obtain the text code. A complete list of participating Cricket Wireless stores can be found below.

Once the code is obtained, entrants may enter via text message or online. To enter by text message, text the code to 96750. For online alternate means of entry, click here.

Also, come meet WWE Superstar, Sheamus, at Cricket Wireless located at 48 E 14 Mile Rd in Madison Heights on Monday, March 13, from 11-1 p.m.

Beat the crowds and get in line early!

To view the official contest rules, click here.

Cricket Wireless locations:

15550 Southfield Rd Allen Park MI 48101
2141 W Stadium Blvd Ann Arbor MI 48103
2877 Carpenter Rd Ann Arbor MI 48108
6089 Rawsonville Rd Belleville MI 48111
41130 Hayes Rd Clinton Township MI 48038
21312 Hall Rd Clinton Township MI 48038
3185 Union Lake Rd Commerce Township MI 48382
8463 Davison Rd Ste B1 Davison MI 48423
12900 W Warren Ave Dearborn MI 48126
4415 Livernois Ave Detroit MI 48210
16915 Harper Ave Detroit MI 48224
7715 E 7 Mile Rd Detroit MI 48234
14838 W 7 Mile Rd Detroit MI 48235
15601 Grand River Ave Ste B Detroit MI 48227
7633 W Vernor Hwy Detroit MI 48209
9310 Woodward Ave Detroit MI 48202
16226 W Warren Ave Detroit MI 48228
2974 W Davison Detroit MI 48238
3963 W Vernor Hwy Detroit MI 48216
21427 Grand River Ave Suite 240 Detroit MI 48219
20808 Gratiot Ave Eastpointe MI 48021
23203 Gratiot Ave Eastpointe MI 48021
26670 Telegraph Rd Flat Rock MI 48134
3341 S Linden Rd Spc K14 Flint MI 48507
4215 Miller Rd Flint MI 48507
4350 24th Ave Ste 128 Fort Gratiot MI 48059
2041 Middlebelt Rd Garden City MI 48135
3222 Caniff St Hamtramck MI 48212
22816 John R Rd Hazel Park MI 48030
15105 Woodward Ave Highland Park MI 48203
4197 E Grand River Ave Howell MI 48843
27360 Michigan Ave Inkster MI 48141
666 S Lapeer Rd Lake Orion MI 48362
700 S Main St Ste 119 Lapeer MI 48446
29235 7 Mile Rd Livonia MI 48152
33523 8 Mile Rd Ste A3 Livonia MI 48152
48 E 14 Mile Rd Madison Heights MI 48071
2055 Gratiot Blvd Marysville MI 48040
1315 N Telegraph Rd Monroe MI 48162
208 North Ave Mount Clemens MI 48043
31196 Beck Rd Novi MI 48377
23035 Coolidge Hwy Oak Park MI 48237
1353 E M 21 Owosso MI 48867
1101 E Walton Blvd Ste 100 Pontiac MI 48340
149 S Telegraph Rd Pontiac MI 48341
1343 24th St Port Huron MI 48060
9169 Telegraph Rd Redford MI 48239
66759 Gratiot Ave Richmond MI 48062
32905 Gratiot Ave Roseville MI 48066
25243 Telegraph Rd Southfield MI 48033
29285 Southfield Rd Ste B Southfield MI 48076
25016 Southfield Rd Ste B Southfield MI 48075
2108 Metropolitan Pkwy Sterling Heights MI 48310
9145 Telegraph Rd Taylor MI 48180
412 W 14 Mile Rd Spc 494 Troy MI 48083
8789 Hall Rd Utica MI 48317
7584 E 9 MILE RD Warren MI 48091
7635 E 8 Mile Rd Warren MI 48091
28674 Dequindre Rd Warren MI 48092
2071 E 8 Mile Rd Warren MI 48091
30842 Schoenherr Rd Warren MI 48088
5655 Dixie Hwy Waterford MI 48329
2410 S Wayne Rd Westland MI 48186
35603 Warren Rd Westland MI 48185
9155 Highland Rd Ste B White Lake MI 48386
2331 Eureka Rd Wyandotte MI 48192
2498 Washtenaw Rd Ypsilanti MI 48197

 

 

