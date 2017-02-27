Cricket Wireless WWE Text to Win Giveaway!

Want to win tickets to WWE Monday Night Raw at Joe Louis Arena on March 13 (and meet WWE superstar Sheamus)? You’ve come to the right place.
To enter this promotion, entrants must first visit a participating Cricket Wireless store during regular business hours beginning on February 27, 2017 and ending on March 5, 2017 to obtain the text code. A complete list of participating Cricket Wireless stores can be found below.
Once the code is obtained, entrants may enter via text message or online. To enter by text message, text the code to 96750. For online alternate means of entry, click here.
Also, come meet WWE Superstar, Sheamus, at Cricket Wireless located at 48 E 14 Mile Rd in Madison Heights on Monday, March 13, from 11-1 p.m.
Beat the crowds and get in line early!
To view the official contest rules, click here.
Cricket Wireless locations:
|15550 Southfield Rd
|Allen Park
|MI
|48101
|2141 W Stadium Blvd
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|48103
|2877 Carpenter Rd
|Ann Arbor
|MI
|48108
|6089 Rawsonville Rd
|Belleville
|MI
|48111
|41130 Hayes Rd
|Clinton Township
|MI
|48038
|21312 Hall Rd
|Clinton Township
|MI
|48038
|3185 Union Lake Rd
|Commerce Township
|MI
|48382
|8463 Davison Rd Ste B1
|Davison
|MI
|48423
|12900 W Warren Ave
|Dearborn
|MI
|48126
|4415 Livernois Ave
|Detroit
|MI
|48210
|16915 Harper Ave
|Detroit
|MI
|48224
|7715 E 7 Mile Rd
|Detroit
|MI
|48234
|14838 W 7 Mile Rd
|Detroit
|MI
|48235
|15601 Grand River Ave Ste B
|Detroit
|MI
|48227
|7633 W Vernor Hwy
|Detroit
|MI
|48209
|9310 Woodward Ave
|Detroit
|MI
|48202
|16226 W Warren Ave
|Detroit
|MI
|48228
|2974 W Davison
|Detroit
|MI
|48238
|3963 W Vernor Hwy
|Detroit
|MI
|48216
|21427 Grand River Ave Suite 240
|Detroit
|MI
|48219
|20808 Gratiot Ave
|Eastpointe
|MI
|48021
|23203 Gratiot Ave
|Eastpointe
|MI
|48021
|26670 Telegraph Rd
|Flat Rock
|MI
|48134
|3341 S Linden Rd Spc K14
|Flint
|MI
|48507
|4215 Miller Rd
|Flint
|MI
|48507
|4350 24th Ave Ste 128
|Fort Gratiot
|MI
|48059
|2041 Middlebelt Rd
|Garden City
|MI
|48135
|3222 Caniff St
|Hamtramck
|MI
|48212
|22816 John R Rd
|Hazel Park
|MI
|48030
|15105 Woodward Ave
|Highland Park
|MI
|48203
|4197 E Grand River Ave
|Howell
|MI
|48843
|27360 Michigan Ave
|Inkster
|MI
|48141
|666 S Lapeer Rd
|Lake Orion
|MI
|48362
|700 S Main St Ste 119
|Lapeer
|MI
|48446
|29235 7 Mile Rd
|Livonia
|MI
|48152
|33523 8 Mile Rd Ste A3
|Livonia
|MI
|48152
|48 E 14 Mile Rd
|Madison Heights
|MI
|48071
|2055 Gratiot Blvd
|Marysville
|MI
|48040
|1315 N Telegraph Rd
|Monroe
|MI
|48162
|208 North Ave
|Mount Clemens
|MI
|48043
|31196 Beck Rd
|Novi
|MI
|48377
|23035 Coolidge Hwy
|Oak Park
|MI
|48237
|1353 E M 21
|Owosso
|MI
|48867
|1101 E Walton Blvd Ste 100
|Pontiac
|MI
|48340
|149 S Telegraph Rd
|Pontiac
|MI
|48341
|1343 24th St
|Port Huron
|MI
|48060
|9169 Telegraph Rd
|Redford
|MI
|48239
|66759 Gratiot Ave
|Richmond
|MI
|48062
|32905 Gratiot Ave
|Roseville
|MI
|48066
|25243 Telegraph Rd
|Southfield
|MI
|48033
|29285 Southfield Rd Ste B
|Southfield
|MI
|48076
|25016 Southfield Rd Ste B
|Southfield
|MI
|48075
|2108 Metropolitan Pkwy
|Sterling Heights
|MI
|48310
|9145 Telegraph Rd
|Taylor
|MI
|48180
|412 W 14 Mile Rd Spc 494
|Troy
|MI
|48083
|8789 Hall Rd
|Utica
|MI
|48317
|7584 E 9 MILE RD
|Warren
|MI
|48091
|7635 E 8 Mile Rd
|Warren
|MI
|48091
|28674 Dequindre Rd
|Warren
|MI
|48092
|2071 E 8 Mile Rd
|Warren
|MI
|48091
|30842 Schoenherr Rd
|Warren
|MI
|48088
|5655 Dixie Hwy
|Waterford
|MI
|48329
|2410 S Wayne Rd
|Westland
|MI
|48186
|35603 Warren Rd
|Westland
|MI
|48185
|9155 Highland Rd Ste B
|White Lake
|MI
|48386
|2331 Eureka Rd
|Wyandotte
|MI
|48192
|2498 Washtenaw Rd
|Ypsilanti
|MI
|48197