Cricket Wireless WWE Text to Win Giveaway!

Want to win tickets to WWE Monday Night Raw at Joe Louis Arena on March 13 (and meet WWE superstar Sheamus)? You’ve come to the right place.

To enter this promotion, entrants must first visit a participating Cricket Wireless store during regular business hours beginning on February 27, 2017 and ending on March 5, 2017 to obtain the text code. A complete list of participating Cricket Wireless stores can be found below.

Once the code is obtained, entrants may enter via text message or online. To enter by text message, text the code to 96750. For online alternate means of entry, click here.

Also, come meet WWE Superstar, Sheamus, at Cricket Wireless located at 48 E 14 Mile Rd in Madison Heights on Monday, March 13, from 11-1 p.m.

Beat the crowds and get in line early!

To view the official contest rules, click here.

Cricket Wireless locations:

