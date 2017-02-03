Chemical Bank’s 100 Prizes for 100 Years Giveaway: Win Tickets to Drake White!

ACM Awards 2017 Nominations: Complete ListLuke Bryan and Dierks Bentley are set to host this year's awards ceremony on Sunday, April 2.

ACMs: 'The Week Vegas Goes Country' DetailsThe week leading to the ACMs will be filled with events and performances.

Shania to Premiere New Single at ACM Awards?Following a 15-year hiatus, Shania Twain may perform a single from her upcoming album this weekend.