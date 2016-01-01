Want to get away this winter? How’s a trip to Punta Cana with Big & Rich sound?

The prize consists of one trip for two people (valid for winner and one guest, 21 years of age or older) to Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The grand prize includes the following:

• Round-trip coach airfare for two (2) persons (valid for winner and one (1) guest 21 years or older) to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from a major airport near the Grand Prize winner’s residence (as determined by the Sponsor) Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 and returning Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

• Ground transportation to/from the airport in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

• Three (3) nights’ hotel accommodations (one (1) standard room, double occupancy) at the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic checking in on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017 and checking out on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

• Entry for winner and guest to the Big & Rich Punta Cana Flyaway Welcome Party taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino the night of Feb. 8, 2017.

• Two (2) tickets to the Big & Rich concert scheduled for Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

• Two (2) passes to a meet and greet opportunity with Big & Rich on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (based upon artist availability).