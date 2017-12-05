03 April 2011 - Las Vegas, NV - Walker Hayes arrive at the 2011 Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, California. Photo Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa Press/countrymusicawardsarrivkk.013/1104041926
(WYCD) — Country singer Walker Hayes will be coming to Detroit next March.
The “You Broke Up With Me” singer will be playing at St. Andrews Hall on March 17, 2018.
An opener has not been announced.
Tickets go on-sale Friday, December 8th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.
More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country
Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.