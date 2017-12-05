(Photo: iStock)

(WYCD) — Want to volunteer for a good cause? We have a job for you!

Volunteers are needed for the annual WYCD Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon !

The Radiothon will broadcast live from Art Van Furniture located at 6500 E. 14 Mile Road, Warren, MI 48092 on Thursday, December 7th and Friday, December 8th from 6am until 7pm.

Volunteers are needed to answer phones and take pledges.

Basic computer knowledge and skills are required. All phone volunteers must be 18 years old.

To learn more about this opportunity, click here.