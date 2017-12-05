Photo: Joe Coomber / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Despite efforts from Randy Travis’ wife last week to have the footage kept private, a federal district judge in Dallas on Friday (Dec 1) ruled in favor of the release of the dash cam video from his 2012 DWI arrest. Travis today (Dec. 5) issued a formal statement in response to this decision.

“Randy’s behavior was extremely altered the evening of his arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body, causing him to do and say things that were entirely out of character,” reads the statement. “He suffered a severe concussion and sustained numerous other injuries from the crash.”

Despite the apology, Travis is still seeking comeuppance against those he claims mistreated him after the arrest, reports TheBoot.com.

“Notwithstanding the release of the tape, Randy and his team will have their day in court regarding the ongoing lawsuit against the State of Texas in relation to the violation of his civil rights,” the statement continued.

In the 2012 incident, Travis was arrested while driving his Trans Am while naked in Grayson County, Texas (via News on 6). In the video, he’s seen sporting a black eye and making disparaging remarks to the arresting officer.

“Randy Travis is well-known to be a loving, caring person who is respectful of everyone, a video that shows anything otherwise only underscores that he was absolutely not himself,” reads the statement. “Randy is deeply apologetic for his actions that evening. A man of integrity with a good heart, Randy does not and will never condone these types of actions that distort the true beliefs of Randy Travis and his entire family.”

Travis pleaded guilty to the DWI charges and received two years probation, a $2,000 fine and a 180-day suspended jail sentence; the obstruction and retaliation charges were dropped.