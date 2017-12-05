Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Ever wonder what celebrities give their friends for the holidays? Well, the “Today” show asked some of them to share their favorite gift items, and Miranda Lambert was one of them.

Miranda’s go-to gifts are just a bunch of things she loves like boyfriend Anderson East’s upcoming album, “Encore,” with the singer noting, “The music will stay with you for days.” And of course Miranda wouldn’t leave off her favorite snacks, Cheetos and Titos Vodka, sharing, “Christmas wouldn’t be the same without this combination. It’s my go-to last minute gift.”

Other holiday gifts Miranda loves include: a MuttNation Dog Treat Guitar Toy (proceeds go to her MuttNation Foundation), “The All New Ball Book of Canning and Preserving” by Jarden Home Brands and a “Texas-Shaped Iron Skillet.”

While Miranda may have her go-to gifts, Amazon released their list of the most wished for gifts for Christmas.

The site gathers together the most popular items people are searching for this holiday season on their “Most Wished For” page, breaking things down into toys and games, movies and TV, electronics, books, video games and CDs and vinyl. So if you’re stumped, you may want to check it out for ideas for that hard-to-buy-for person.

Popular items on Amazon’s “Most Wished For” page include: