Midland’s concert Sunday night at Billy Bob’s in Forth Worth, Texas was a pretty special one for the band. It seems one of their heroes, Randy Travis, was on hand to catch the show.
Singer Mark Wystrach shared a picture with Travis on Instagram, revealing that Randy watched the show from the side of the stage, and noting, “It was a strange and wonderful sensation to be singing while one of your greatest musical heroes observes from just a few feet away…”
He added, “I’ve never sung harder in my life and it’s a night I won’t soon forget.”
Check out the pic below:
