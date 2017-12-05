Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup

Sugarland is officially getting back together and Jennifer Nettles tells “People” it was a “mutual” decision between she and partner Kristian Bush to reunite four years after they decided to go their separate ways.

“The thing is, we have each been doing so many fun and wonderful things on our own, but I also feel like from a timing perspective it’s like, ‘Okay, let’s get back together and see what we have to offer to this project now,’” she says. “We’ll continue to float in and out of those two realms between Sugarland and in our own stuff at this point.”

Nettles adds that getting to do solo projects “helped us grow as individuals and as artists,” but she notes “we’re still the same Sugarland that you love.” She shares, “Sugarland has a specific sound and I feel like people are really connected to that, so I’m excited about getting to provide that sound too.”

As for the decision to get back together, Jennifer offers, “It’s something we always knew we wanted to do.”

Source: People