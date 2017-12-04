St. Jude, Radiothon, St. Jude Children's Hospital, Art Van, WYCD, Radiothon

WYCD’s 17th Annual St. Jude Radiothon at Art Van in Warren!

Filed Under: Art Van, Radiothon, St. Jude, St. Jude Children's Hospital, WYCD
Old Dominion poses with St. Jude patient Max during Music Row Live at Skyville in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

WYCD will be at Art Van in Warren on Dec. 7th and 8th for our 17th annual St. Jude Radiothon!

This year again we are honoring Linda Lee with a special This Shirt Saves Lives/ Cancer warrior T-Shirt.

[Related: Country Stars Join St. Jude’s ‘Saves Lives’ T-Shirt Campaign]

Great prizes will be given out every hour, so be sure to tune in to 99.5 WYCD and donate to St. Jude!

St. Jude Annual Radiothon:

• Dates: Thursday Dec. 7th & Friday Dec. 8th

• Times: 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. (both days)

• Location: Art Van Furniture in Warren on 6500 14 Mile Road (between Mound & Van Dyke)

• Donation Hotline: 1-800-374-4995

• Online Donation Link: www.stjude.org/radio/wycd

Special thanks to our sponsors: Great Clips, Extra Credit Union, Auto Owners Insurance and EW Smith Agency, Dr. Gray, Law Firm Of Victoria, Bill & Rod’s Appliance, Faygo, Buff Whelan, Art Van, Great Clips, UAW Ford, Tito’s

[Related: Jon Pardi Concert Benefiting St. Jude]

