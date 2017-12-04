Kelsea Ballerini Marries Morgan Evans in Mexico

Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Kelsea Ballerini is a married woman! The “Legends” singer wed fellow country artist Morgan Evans on the beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday (December 2).

People confirmed the news over the weekend and reports that Ballerini walked barefoot down the aisle and wore a “simple, classic gown with lace details by Berta.” Meanwhile, Evans wore a suit by Joseph Abboud.

Ballerini shared the exciting news with fans the day after her wedding, tweeting several messages to Evans and posting a photo of the newlyweds on the beach.

“I’m gonna love you forever. Forever and Evans, Amen,” she wrote.

The two singers first met in March of 2016, when they co-hosted the CMC Awards in Australia. They began dating shortly after and nine months later Evans proposed on Christmas Day.

Mr & Mrs. Evans.

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

