Kelsea Ballerini Gets Married!!

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Photo by Laura Farr/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans exchanged vows on Saturday evening in a beachside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple got engaged just under a year ago after a nine-month relationship that all began after hosting the CMC Awards in Australia.

“With our careers, we get to do what we love, then we get to find time to be with who we love. I think that makes for a really full life,” Kelsea told, “People,” magazine in an interview just before the nuptials. She’s looking forward to “everything” about marriage.

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea’s second album, debuted on November third and was inspired by her relationship with Morgan “it was the sweetest thing ever,” she adds.

Congratulations, Kelsea and Morgan!

Source: People

More from Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live