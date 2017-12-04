Kelsea Ballerini Gets Married!!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans exchanged vows on Saturday evening in a beachside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple got engaged just under a year ago after a nine-month relationship that all began after hosting the CMC Awards in Australia.

“With our careers, we get to do what we love, then we get to find time to be with who we love. I think that makes for a really full life,” Kelsea told, “People,” magazine in an interview just before the nuptials. She’s looking forward to “everything” about marriage.

“Unapologetically,” Kelsea’s second album, debuted on November third and was inspired by her relationship with Morgan “it was the sweetest thing ever,” she adds.

Congratulations, Kelsea and Morgan!

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are married! See the country stars' wedding photo: https://t.co/76ET2mvUxz — People (@people) December 2, 2017

Source: People