Country Stars Join St. Jude’s ‘Saves Lives’ T-Shirt Campaign

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Many country stars are helping support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s new initiative.

Beginning December 4th, the “This Shirt Saves Lives” campaign includes everyone from Luke Bryan to Maren Morris who have pledged support and will be posting photos of themselves wearing the t-shirt on social media and encourage fans to get one of their own.

Donors who pledge $20 a month this month will be thanked with the This Shirt Saves Lives t-shirt that will be exclusively available.

In addition to Bryan and Morris, other country stars that are helping with the campaign include: Brett Eldredge, Brothers Osborne, Cassadee Pope, Chris JansonChris YoungCole SwindellDarius RuckerDustin LynchHunter HayesJake OwenJon PardiJosh TurnerKelsea BalleriniKip MooreLee Brice, Rascal Flatts, Scotty McCreery, and Thomas Rhett.

To join the movement, visit the St. Jude This Shirt Saves Lives web page.

