Carly Pearce Needs Your VOTE for Grand Ole Opry Moment of the Year! [VIDEO]

The spotlight continues to shine on Carly! By Roxanne Steele
Filed Under: Brett Young, Carly Pearce, Grand Ole Opry, Rare Country Awards

This past weekend Brett Young’s #CalivilleTour hit Detroit with special guest Carly Pearce. It was an incredible show! Brett Young is a SUPERSTAR and this girl is on FIRE!  Watch this performance that just earned her a big nomination for a debut artist!

 

Brett Young and Carly Pearce both earned nominations at this years ‘Rare Country Awards.’  Brett for Best New Artist and Carly for Grand Ole Opry Moment of the Year.  Click here and vote now!

Of course there’s lots of country stars and moments to vote for so show your support and vote for your favorites!! Visit www.rarecountry.com 

Here’s a highlight from Friday night when Carly joined Brett on stage in Detroit! Take a look.

