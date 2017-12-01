Steve Grunwald, Wolverine Lake Chief of Police Help Raise Over $31K For ‘Pigs For Wigs’

By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — After a month of raising money for the “Pigs For Wigs” campaign, Wolverine Lake Police Chief Ellsworth had to shave his head after losing a challenge to 99.5 WYCD’s Steve Grunwald.

Chief Ellsworth and Grunwald, along with the great police officers and departments around the Detroit Metro area raised $31,034.05 to help provide wigs and support services such as classes, field trips and counseling to Michigan children and families in need.

Ellsworth and Grunwald challenged each other to see who could raise the most amount of money. The loser would have to shave their head bald!

With help from Little Big Town, Rascal Flatts, Dustin Lynch, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks and more, Grunwald helped raise more than $14,000.

Unfortunately for Ellsworth, despite raising nearly $7,000, he had to shave his head.

Watch video below of him getting his head shaved.

You can learn more about Pigs For Wigs here.