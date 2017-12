By Nathan Vicar

(WYCD) — Scotty McCreery and Russell Dickerson are coming to Detroit, for a good cause.

Join us at The Fillmore Detroit on Thursday, March 22 for the annual Jammin’ for Joseph concert to benefit all children with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.

Tickets are available starting at 10 a.m. Friday, December 1 at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

VIP tickets include a strolling dinner pre-show and photo op with artists.