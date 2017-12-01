LANCO Shares New Song ‘Born to Love You’

By Scott T. Sterling

LANCO has shared the first taste of the band’s debut album, Hallelujah Nights, with the release of new song, “Born to Love You.” Watch a performance video of the track below.

“Sonically, ‘Born To Love You’ is one of my favorite songs on the record because it’s really the bridge between the two different aspects of Hallelujah Nights,” frontman Brandon Lancaster explained to American Songwriter. “It starts out a bit laid back and builds into this real rocking and up-tempo song that reflects the lyrics. “In an anthemic way, it’s an ode to the path hometowns set out for you and the different experiences we go through that lead to finding someone who is literally your reason for being here.”

Hallelujah Nights is due to arrive on Jan. 19.