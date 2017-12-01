Hunter Hayes Reveals ‘More’ Video from ‘Pictures’ Project

Photo: Ray Burmiston

By Scott T. Sterling

Hunter Hayes has shared a new music video, “More,” the second in a three-part cinematic project, “Pictures.”

“We’ve never done anything like this and I love how it takes you out of current reality and transports you to a different time and place entirely, where each song tells a piece of the story,” Hayes explained at the launch of the project. “With part one I’m only able to share the beginning, so I can’t wait for the fans to hear the new music and watch as the rest of the story is told along the way!”

The clip adds a new dimension to the story, introducing a young family with the husband off at war, while the mom raises their young daughter and works as a photographer.

The story from the first video, “You Should Be Loved,” intersects with the new clip in an intriguing fashion, leading to what should prove to be a very climatic final installment.

