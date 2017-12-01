Don’t Mess with Maren Morris! Twitter Troll Gets Shut Down!!

By: Rob Stone

Yesterday, Holly and I talked about a vacation bikini pic that Maren Morris posted to her twitter and instagram pages. We only commented on how great she looked but not every other comment was so nice. One twitter user said, “Please tell me you didn’t get a boob job? Fake boobs are disgusting.”

Don’t mess with Maren because she shut the person down saying, “Not that it would be any of your business, but I didn’t. But guess what? You just won a meet & greet of your choice so you can come and say that to my face!”

WOW! She may be small, but she’s a little firecracker!!! Go Maren!

PS. If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. – Mom’s everywhere

Here’s the post: