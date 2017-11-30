Who’s Smarter? Dogs or Cats? Science Finally Has the Answer!

By Rob Stone
I knew it! Dog people have long known that canines are smarter than felines. The fact that there are no service cats or drug-sniffing cats making that abundantly clear.  A new study proves it beyond a biological doubt,giving dog owners the neuroscientific evidence they need to end the argument. Researchers at Vanderbilt University found that a dog’s cerebral cortex contains more than twice the neurons of a cat’s brain. Neurons are cells associated with thinking, planning and complex behaviors, thus strongly related to intelligence.

This of course won’t end the debate of who’s the better animal but at least it’s fun for us dog people to brag!

