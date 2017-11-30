Report: Two More Women Make Claims Against Matt Lauer

And then, there were five. Two more women are coming forward with sexual misconduct allegations against fired “Today” show co-host Matt Lauer. As we told you yesterday, “Today” dropped Matt Lauer almost instantly after allegations of sexual abuse came to light.

In fact, as The New York Times reports it, Lauer was fired some 34 hours after an accuser and her lawyer showed up to NBC headquarters. As it turns out, the network probably wasn’t shocked. Sources say NBC knew both “Variety” and “The New York Times” were researching multiple claims against Lauer.

And just as the world was beginning to understand the scope of the accusations against Lauer, The “Times” reports that NBC received two more complaints against Lauer – something NBC has since confirmed. One former employee claims that in 2001 Lauer had her come into his office, where he sexually assaulted her. She passed out over her experience and had to be taken to a nurse. She says she didn’t report the incident at the time out of fear she’d lose her job and because she felt ashamed.

To read the accusations in detail, CLICK HERE .

. In the wake of Matt Lauer’s termination, plenty of fans thought of Ann Curry. There are those who blame Lauer and NBC as a whole for Curry leaving the show after 15 years back in 2012. While fans are calling it karma, Curry says she’s still processing the allegations but knows “we need to move this revolution forward and make our workplaces safe.”

Late night TV also talked about the allegations. Jimmy Kimmel tried bringing a little humor with a question some are wondering, will Matt have to do an in depth, personal interview with himself?

Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show, which airs on NBC, even took a stab at Lauer and Charlie Rose (who was fired from CBS last week).

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert also had a few things to say about Matt Lauer.

Source: New York Times