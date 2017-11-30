Kelly Clarkson Turns Carpool Karaoke into Date Night With Hubby! [VIDEO]

She’s my favorite! Kelly Clarkson rode shotgun with James Corden on The Late Late Show and little did she know it was about to turn into a romantic date with her husband, Brandon Blackstock! Hey squeeze in those dates nights when you can! Watch the video below.

In this segment of Carpool Karaoke, Kelly mentioned how challenging it is to spend time with her hubby, who’s also her manager, outside of a work. “I feel like you might need to reconnect somehow,” Corden said. “So I thought maybe we could arrange a date night for you and Brandon right now.”

“Is this an intervention?” Clarkson asked. The Late Late Show host set up a little table with a rose and chocolate-covered strawberries. “Shhh. Just pretend I’m not here,” as he poured the couple some sparkling apple cider.

Blackstone, who’s not used to the cameras like Kelly, seemed distracted especially when a fourth guest: a violinist playing in the front to set the mood. “I feel like we’re making a porn,” he joked.

Of course there was some singing! Kelly and James jammed out to her biggest hits including, “Since U Been Gone,” “Because of You,” “Stronger,” and her new song, “Love So Soft.” Take a look!