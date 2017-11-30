Garth Brooks Loves Being Trisha Yearwood’s Food Guinea Pig

Garth Brooks joins Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald to talk about his new box set, Garth Brooks – The Anthology Part 1 Limited Edition, that is out just in time for the holidays. The box set includes the first 5 years of Garth Brooks music in a hardcover with a wonderful book of photos and lyric sheets.

Garth is fresh off the Thanksgiving holiday and Garth said he enjoyed it immensely! “It was awesome! She outdid herself again.” When Trisha is in the kitchen, it has to be the absolute best “job” being her taste tester. Garth says, “you are the luckiest man on the planet if you’re her guinea pig. Taste is everything but so is texture and that woman has a copyright on both!”

Throughout his amazing career, Garth has traveled the world many times. But he will never forget where he started, right here in Detroit at the WYCD Hoedown!! “Every since the very beginning, ever since the Hoedown, you guys have taken me in. I cannot thanks country radio for this tour and to have a song this late in your career, thank you thank you thank you!” But… will he come back to the show that kicked off his career? Garth responds, “I cannot confirm or deny that, yes. You can’t stop a circle from completing, that sounds like something that has to happen.” WE AGREE!!!