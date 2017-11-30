Chris Young Extends 2018 Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Young has more to give.

The country singer has added an additional 12 dates to his 2018 headlining tour, which now extends into May of next year.

Young’s tour features special guests Kane Brown, LANCO, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver. See the full itinerary below for opening acts on specific dates.

Tickets and VIP packages for the Chris Young Losing Sleep 2018 World Tour go on sale beginning Friday, December 8 at 10am (local time) and can be purchased here.

See Young’s full 2018 itinerary below.



1/11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse**

1/12 — Independence, Mo. @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena**

1/13 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena**

1/18 — Highland Heights, Ky. @ BB&T Arena**

1/19 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena**

1/20 — Hoffman Estates, Ill. @ Sears Centre Arena**

2/01 — Lowell, Mass. @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell**

2/02 — Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center**

2/03 — Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino**

2/08 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center**

2/09 — Fairfax, Va. @ EagleBank Arena**

2/10 — Huntington, W.V. @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena**

2/15 — Duluth, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena**

2/16 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre**

2/17 — Estero, Fla. @ Germain Arena**

2/22 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Resch Center**

2/23 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center**

2/24 — Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ US Cellular Center**

4/19 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater^^

4/20 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf^^

5/03 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center^^

5/04 — Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center^^

5/05 — La Crosse, Wisc. @ La Crosse Center^^

5/10 — Rapid City, S.D. @ Rushmore Plaza Civic Center++

5/11 — Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIERE Center++

5/12 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena++

5/16 — Missoula, Mt. @ Adams Center++

5/17 — Yakima, Wash. @ Yakima Valley SunDome++

5/18 — Eugene, Ore. @ Matthew Knight Arena++

5/19 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome++

**with Kane Brown and LANCO

^^with Kane Brown, Morgan Evans and Dee Jay Silver

++with Kane Brown and Morgan Evans

