Bloody Mary Chips Are Now A Thing

By Nathan Vicar
(WYCD) — Kettle Brand chips is going a bit outside the box with its newest addition to their roster: Bloody Mary-flavored chips.

But don’t get too excited — according to Delish, though the chips are made to taste like one of your favorite brunch cocktails, no alcohol is actually included.

Never too early to kick off your Sunday Funday with a few Bloody Marys.

For those who have tasted the chip, it has all of your Bloody Mary flavor including a little cayenne pepper kick.

The chips are a part of a Kettle Chip tailgating pack that includes flavors like Buffalo Bleu, Spicy Queso and Backyard Barbeque.

If you’re just itching to try the new flavor out, you can head over to Amazon buy Kettle Brand’s sampler pack.

