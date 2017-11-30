Are Messy People Smarter?

By Frank Williams Jr.
iStock

The myth that messy people are lazy people may derive from the idiom, “cleanliness is next to godliness.” In an era where organizational hacks are the rage and spring cleaning binges de-clutter minds is a popular theory, neatness is often boasted as the desired approach to business.

However, Dr. Richard A. Friedman claims that “Contrary to popular belief, messiness is not necessarily a sign of mental disorganization,” he says. “Nor does messiness seem to preclude productivity: Some of the most creative and prolific people are inveterate slobs.”

Other arguments that messy people are smarter include:

  1. They Use Chaos As Creative Fuel
  2. They Challenge The Status Quo
  3. They Have Laser Focus
  4. They See The Bigger Picture

Messy people create order out of chaos and continue to thrive in their chaotic environment. So, embrace the little or big mess on your desk. Cleaning it isn’t going to make you smarter.

Source: My Domain

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live