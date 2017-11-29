Team Miley Goes All Shania on The Voice [VIDEO]

This is fun! During the live Top 11 eliminations last night on ‘The Voice’, Team Miley was all dressed up in signature Shania Twain leopard. They did an amazing job covering Shania Twain, “Man, I Feel Like a Woman!”

It was a sad night for Team Miley. Janice Freeman landed in the bottom two and America didn’t save her, even after Miley begged the audience. Instead, Adam Levine’s artist, Adam Cunningham, was saved and Janice was sent home. Afterwards Miley took to Instagram to share this sweet message to Janice.

So what did you think of Team Miley's tribute to Shania Twain?