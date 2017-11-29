Team Miley Goes All Shania on The Voice [VIDEO]

Team Miley strutted their stuff in honor of Shania By Roxanne Steele
Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus performs live on NBC's 'Today' at Rockefeller Plaza in New York, NY, on May 26, 2017.(Photo by Anthony Behar)

This is fun! During the live Top 11 eliminations last night on ‘The Voice’, Team Miley was all dressed up in signature Shania Twain leopard.  They did an amazing job covering Shania Twain, “Man, I Feel Like a Woman!”

It was a sad night for Team Miley.  Janice Freeman landed in the bottom two and America didn’t save her, even after Miley begged the audience. Instead, Adam Levine’s artist, Adam Cunningham, was saved and Janice was sent home.   Afterwards Miley took to Instagram to share this sweet message to Janice.

So what did you think of Team Miley’s tribute to Shania Twain? Don’t forget WYCD has your free tickets all this week to see Shania Twain June 15th at Little Caesars Arena.  Good luck winning!

