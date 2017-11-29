Netflix And Fold With Cole Swindell

Cole Swindell loves to spend his free time on the golf course, but even golf fanatics get tired of the fairway. So, where does he spend his time off when he’s not in the golfing mood? “I kind of feel lazy sometimes, like, ‘Man, I gotta get up and do it,’ but it’s, you know, I’m so exhausted when I get home, it’s just – couch time, Netflix. Yeah, man, I’m just like anybody. You know, Stranger Things, anything on Netflix, and I’m behind on Game of Thrones. Honestly, I’m pretty good at laundry because that’s all I’ve been doing the past four years, I feel like. So, yeah – laundry. That might be a good answer.”

Cole won’t have much time at home in 2018. Not only does he have his Down Home tour, he also kicks off the Reason to Drink tour in February.