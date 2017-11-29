LIST* Scary Truth About Foods We Eat All The Time

You’re not going to want to hear this, but that sushi you had for lunch last week may have been as fake as Cheez Whiz! It turns out a lot of what we’re eating isn’t what we think it is. Scary, right? In Larry Olmsted’sbook, “Real Food/Fake Food: Why You Don’t Know What You’re Eating and What You Can Do About It,” he goes into detail about the unsettling information he’s uncovered about foods we eat every day.

Parmesan cheese – That green can you’ve been calling Parmesan cheese your whole life might actually contain … wood pulp! So it’s worth the splurge to buy the pricey block of Parmigiano-reggiano from Italy.

Steak – That "grass-fed beef" label on your steak might not mean much after all. It actually only means the cow ate grass at some point in its life, which all cows do. But it could have also eaten corn, grain, and hormones.

Honey – Go local when you buy honey because honey laundering is real. Because there aren't many federal standards for this sweet stuff, you could "end up with an unlabeled blend, adulterated with impossible-to-detect cheap sweeteners or illegal antibiotics."

Olive oil – It's the "unsettling additives" we have to watch out for with olive oil. Olmsted says investigators have found scary stuff in it, including hydrocarbon residues, pesticides, and pomace oil.

Spices – Dry spices have been found to include things that aren't listed on the label, and that makes for some scary seasonings.

Source: POPSUGAR