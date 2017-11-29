Chris Stapleton Is Thankful for His In-Law’s Tour Bus

With two kids already and twins on the way, Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane are about to have a packed house, and that doesn’t get any easier when they hit the road. Thankfully, they have family members who join them and serve as built-in babysitters while they’re on tour.

Chris Stapleton talks about having his family on the road with him. “My kids are out. My in-laws are out. My mom is out. So, there is an in-law and mother bus, and we have the kids, my wife and I, and my sister-in-law, we all ride on a bus. My kids are homeschooled, as well, and my mother-in-law’s a retired second-grade teacher, so she’s their teacher, as well. So, we have school on the road. We have field trips. We have all that on the road.”

Chris snagged 3 GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song, Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance.