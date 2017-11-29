Breaking news this morning is that Matt Lauer, host of the TODAY show for over 15 years, has been fired from NBC after another employee came forward with allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior towards the anchor. Not much is know other than what was announced this morning. We will give you updates as this story unfolds.
Matt Lauer FIRED From NBC & TODAY After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
(Photo: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports)
