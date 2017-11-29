Almont’s 20th Annual Holly Day Light Parade This Saturday!

By: Rob Stone

We are more than excited to be a part of a holiday tradition that has been going on for 20 years in my hometown of Almont, Michigan. The 20th Annual Almont Holly Day Light Parade is this Saturday in downtown Almont! The family fun starts at 4pm with a visit from Santa!

The magical light parade starts at 7pm and Holly Hutton and I will be announcing all of the amazing participants from right in front of the Almont Pastry Shop at the corner of Main and St. Clair streets. Hope to see everyone there! See all the info below…

ALMONT’S 20TH ANNUAL HOLLY DAY LIGHT PARADE

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2ND

Schedule of Events:

Visits with Santa 4:00pm-6:00 pm Southeastern Heatmore – 515 S. Main

Children can visit with Santa and receive a small gift. Refreshments will be served. Bring a camera.

Christmas Ornaments and Santa Letters 4:30pm-6:30 pm Almont Historical Museum – 149 S. Main

Children can visit the Historical Museum and learn about the history of Almont while making a Christmas Ornament and writing a letter to Santa. Letters can be mailed on-site or taken to Santa when you visit.

Parade Line-Up Begins 6:00 pm Centennial Street

Almont H.S. Varsity Singers – 6:30 pm Fountain Park Community Sing

Parade Begins 7:00 pm Main Street Celebrity Announcers Rob Stone & Holly Hutton from 99.5 WYCD

Come experience the holiday magic in downtown Almont. Welcome Santa and delight in watching the community memorial tree be lit for the first time. Mingle with family and friends around the warming fire while enjoying a steaming cup of hot cocoa or cider and nibbling on the treats of the season.

Holly Day Sponsors:

Almont DDA, Almont Area Chamber of Commerce, Almont Lions Club, Almont Community Park Board, Lakestone Bank &

Trust, Orchard Arbor # 794, Tri-County Bank, First Independent- Descamps Agency, LLC, Southeastern Heatmor,

Law Offices of Eric Flinn, Farm Bureau – Wayne Haney, Family Farm and Home, Yarbrough Insurance, Charlie Brown’s

Event information and registration forms are available online at:

http://www.almontdda.com or contact the Almont DDA at (810) 798-8125