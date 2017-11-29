‘Alexa, Play Hootie And The Goldfish,” Demands Adorable 3-Year-Old Twins [Video]

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

There's no stopping determined little girls.

That’s what a South Carolina mom learned after catching her twin daughters insistently requesting an Alexa device to play some Hootie and the Goldfish.

Wait, Hootie and the Goldfish? Is that a Sesame Street-based Hootie and the Blowfish cover band? Who knows, but the twins went undeterred as Alexa repeatedly failed to find their selection.

Katie English wrote in her Nov. 20 post “Thank God they really can’t figure this thing out or we’d be receiving daily Amazon deliveries of popsicles ?????? #hootieandtheblowfish #orgoldfish #3yearsold #clearlydressthemselves.”

Even after briefly changing their initial request to Disney’s Moana, the girls went back to their original request.

The video was picked up by the feel-good social media website Love What Matters and has since gone viral.

Even former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman and country music superstar Darius Rucker shared the post, saying “This is AWESOME!”