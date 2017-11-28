Woman Adopts 125 Kids From Boys And Girls Club For Holidays

Christmas is going to be a lot more merry for some kids in Tampa thanks to Carolyn Smith. She’s adopting 125 kids from the local Boys and Girls Club to throw them an “elaborate winter wonderland” holiday party with presents, Christmas trees, and treats.

Smith mentors at the Boys and Girls Club and has helped throw holiday parties in the past, but this year she’s doing it alone, without the help of larger organizations. She says she really just wants to help these kids’ holiday wishes come true.

“A lot of these families don’t have the money to talk about Santa coming to bring presents, because a lot of them don’t have trees to put them under,” Smith explains.

“I wanted to go big and make it really impactful and give these kids hope.”

Source: ABC News