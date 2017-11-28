Woman Adopts 125 Kids From Boys And Girls Club For Holidays

By Frank Williams Jr.
(Photo by George Marks/Retrofile/Getty Images)

Christmas is going to be a lot more merry for some kids in Tampa thanks to Carolyn Smith. She’s adopting 125 kids from the local Boys and Girls Club to throw them an “elaborate winter wonderland” holiday party with presents, Christmas trees, and treats.

Smith mentors at the Boys and Girls Club and has helped throw holiday parties in the past, but this year she’s doing it alone, without the help of larger organizations. She says she really just wants to help these kids’ holiday wishes come true.

“A lot of these families don’t have the money to talk about Santa coming to bring presents, because a lot of them don’t have trees to put them under,” Smith explains.

“I wanted to go big and make it really impactful and give these kids hope.”

Source: ABC News

More from Frank Williams Jr.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live