WEIRD NEWS: Surgeons Find Hundreds Of Coins And Nails In Man’s Stomach

Maksud Khan has terrible dietary habits. The driver from India was rushed to hospital after suffering stomach pains for three months. The problem was soon revealed by X-Ray: 35-year-old Khan had been swallowing metal.

Ultimately, surgeons removed 263 coins and 100 nails from his stomach, along with nuts, bolts, and razor blades. Not surprisingly, Dr. Priyank Sharma says he’s never seen anything like this before.

According to another doctor, the surgery happened in the nick of time. Some of the nails had lodged in his stomach lining and caused internal bleeding. Whatever happened to chewing your food?

Source: Metro