The Salvation Army Celebrity Bell Ringer Day Details in ‘Hometown Rundown’

So many great charity events going on around Metro Detroit and Hometown Rundown is a place to share them! If you have a charity event going on, or would like us to support one, just email me! Roxanne@wycd.com Here’s a few you for you to support with WYCD.

The Salvation Army of Metro Detroit’s Celebrity Bell Ringer Day on Sat. Dec. 2nd with WYCD! From 10a to 12p look for Rachael Hunter at Macy at the West entrance at Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, Holly Hutton at JCPennys at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights, Roxanne Steele at the Kroger 2105 south Blvd. in Troy and Frank Williams Jr. at Kroger 13700 E. 14 Mile in Warren. Join us for the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year, the funds raised through the annual Red Kettle Campaign help provide food and shelter to those in need in our community! We hope to see you out there!

Khris Mapp Project Non-Profit base in MT. Clemens is having a fundraiser on Dec. 4th 4p-8p at Panera Bread located at 31960 Gratiot Ave in Roseville. Khris Mapp Project raises funds to assist elementary school kids with free clothing, school supplies, and housing. Check out their instagram page for the Panera flyer or for more info click HERE

Eastern Michigan’s TKE and ISA present a charity St. Jude Holiday Party on Dec. 8th. Come help raise money for St. Jude Children’s research hospital. Enjoy food & drinks along with performance that will include dances and singing. Come out and support St. Jude for just a $5 suggested donation at the door. Click HERE for more info!

Liberty Riders, Inc. fundraiser for special needs on Dec. 15th 2p-5p at Rattle Runs Farm 7103 Gratiot in St. Clair Shores. Come enjoy games and family activities, photos with Santa, meet the horse and more! A $20 family donation at the door all to benefit their special needs riding program. For more info visit www.libertyriders.org

MOD Pizza Shelby Township location at 56619 Van Dyke is having a “Pay What You Want Day” on Dec. 19th to benefit Angels of Hope Family Cancer Foundation. Stop in and pay what you want for pizza and salad and MOD will donate all sales!!

Together We Can Food Drive to support Gleaners Food Bank with The Detroit Lions, Channel 7 and Art Van Furniture. Donate canned food at your nearest Art Van store and you could win tickets to the Thanksgiving Day Game! Join us to help feed local families. Together we can! For more info visit artvan.com/WinLionsTix.