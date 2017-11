If you’re rocking an epic beard these days, like Jordan Davis (the guy who sing, Singles You Up) – and if you want to get extra sparkly for the holidays – you’re in luck. They now make Christmas ornaments to hang in your facial hair.

These tiny little ornaments are attached to the beard and hang like a Christmas tree. On top of ornaments, guys are also decorating their beards with battery powered lights and glitter. What a time we live in!