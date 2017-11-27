Shania Twain’s Halftime Show Entrance Was The Most Canadian Thing Ever

By Nathan Vicar

@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Oh, Canada.

Shania Twain rocked the halftime show at the 105th Grey Cup (Canadian Football League’s version of the Super Bowl) Sunday night, but her entrance made waves.

The 52-year-old Ontario native pulled into TD Place Stadium in Ottawa in a red sequined one-piece and a matching red fur coat and boots on…a dog sled.

While it was snowing.

Also, she was greeted by several Mounties upon her disembarking from said sled.

.@ShaniaTwain just entered the #GreyCup halftime show on a dogsled. Tune in to @CFLonTSN now to catch the show! pic.twitter.com/JOcgFzox3X — TSN (@TSN_Sports) November 27, 2017

Twitter naturally lit up with reactions to the ultra-Canadian display.

A SLED TEAM OF HUSKIES JUST BROUGHT SHANIA ONTO THE FIELD FOR THE GREY CUP HALFTIME PERFORMANCE, THIS IS CANADA AS HELL — Rodger Sherman (@rodger_sherman) November 27, 2017

On a scale of 1 to "Shania Twain coming out on dogsled during the middle of snowstorm for the #GreyCup in Ottawa" … How Canadian are you? — Sam (@SLM9461) November 27, 2017

This just in! #GreyCup Shania Twain just spotted on sidelines preparing for her Halftime show! pic.twitter.com/zifJUZVXBO — Clarence Michon (@Michon72) November 27, 2017

The country queen opened with her 1998 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much, followed by “Life’s About to Get Good,” off her new album, and her 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Sunday wasn’t Twain’s first football halftime show. She performed at both the 2002 Grey Cup and the 2003 Super Bowl.