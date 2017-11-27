Shania Twain’s Halftime Show Entrance Was The Most Canadian Thing Ever

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar
(WYCD) — Oh, Canada.
Shania Twain rocked the halftime show at the 105th Grey Cup (Canadian Football League’s version of the Super Bowl) Sunday night, but her entrance made waves.
The 52-year-old Ontario native pulled into TD Place Stadium in Ottawa in a red sequined one-piece and a matching red fur coat and boots on…a dog sled.
While it was snowing.
Also, she was greeted by several Mounties upon her disembarking from said sled.
Twitter naturally lit up with reactions to the ultra-Canadian display.
The country queen opened with her 1998 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much, followed by “Life’s About to Get Good,” off her new album, and her 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”
Sunday wasn’t Twain’s first football halftime show. She performed at both the 2002 Grey Cup and the 2003 Super Bowl.