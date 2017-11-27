Shania, Twain, Shania Twain, Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, Canadian, Dog, Sled, Most, Entrance, Halftime, Grey Cup

Shania Twain’s Halftime Show Entrance Was The Most Canadian Thing Ever

Filed Under: Canada, Canadian, Dog, entrance, Grey Cup, Halftime, most, Ontario, Ottawa, Shania, Shania Twain, sled, Twain
Omar Ornelas-USA TODAY Sports

By Nathan Vicar
@NathanVicar

(WYCD) — Oh, Canada.

Shania Twain rocked the halftime show at the 105th Grey Cup (Canadian Football League’s version of the Super Bowl) Sunday night, but her entrance made waves.

The 52-year-old Ontario native pulled into TD Place Stadium in Ottawa in a red sequined one-piece and a matching red fur coat and boots on…a dog sled.

While it was snowing.

Also, she was greeted by several Mounties upon her disembarking from said sled.

Twitter naturally lit up with reactions to the ultra-Canadian display.

The country queen opened with her 1998 hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much, followed by “Life’s About to Get Good,” off her new album, and her 1997 hit “Man! I Feel Like a Woman.”

Sunday wasn’t Twain’s first football halftime show. She performed at both the 2002 Grey Cup and the 2003 Super Bowl.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 99.5 WYCD Detroit's Best Country

Guide: Little Caesars Arena Concert ScheduleMany of the top names in music have already booked dates at the new arena. Here are the music events booked at the arena so far.
Here’s What You Should Know About Little Caesars ArenaIf you are heading to Little Caesars Arena, you will want to bookmark this page.

Listen Live