Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Officially Engaged; Royal Wedding Spring 2018

Prince Harry, 33, and Suits star Meghan Markle, 36, are engaged to be married. They have been dating since July of 2016. In a modern twist, the announcement was made via Twitter. “His Royal Highness and Ms. Markle became engaged in London earlier this month,” Clarence House said in a statement. “Prince Harry has informed Her Majesty The Queen and other close members of his family. Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle’s parents. The couple will live in Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace.”

The wedding will take place in Spring of 2018.