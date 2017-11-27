New Zealand, Police, Recruitment, Video, Entertaining, Viral

Police Recruitment Video Goes Viral

(WYCD) — New Zealand Police have come up with what they’ve called the “World’s Most Entertaining Police Recruitment Video.”

In just 12 hours the video posted to the New Zealand Police Recruitment Facebook page reached 2.9 million people and was viewed one million times.

The action-packed campaign is a comedic take on policing and is designed to boost law enforcement numbers and make New Zealand “the safest country in the world”.

Seventy staff members from a range of ethnic backgrounds take part in the hilarious video.

With an emphasis on empathy and community, the video also features a solo dance at a pedestrian crossing, a cat wearing a police vest, and a cameo from the New Zealand Police Pipe Band.

 

