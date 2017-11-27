Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Recovering From Back Surgery

By Jason the 200 lb. Cowboy
Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard had back surgery over Thanksgiving weekend and posted photos from his hospital bed. According to his wife Hayley, all went well and she said that he was entertaining the nurses by singing a Michael Jackson song as he came out of surgery.

Hayley posted this: “In addition to all the countless people and things I‘m grateful for, I’m so super grateful for this turkey and that he’s safely out of back surgery. Thankful for all of our friends and family that have been sending love and prayers. We’re feeling beyond blessed!

There was no mention of whether Tyler had been injured or had an ongoing back condition.

