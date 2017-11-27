Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Undergoes Back Surgery

By Annie Reuter

Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard spent his long holiday weekend in the hospital undergoing surgery to correct years of wear and tear on his back. The singer shared several images and videos with fans on Instagram shortly after the procedure.

One video depicts Hubbard, still loopy from pain medication, suggesting that he’s going to try and play a show. As his nurse looks on, she advises otherwise.

“I don’t think it’d be showtime today,” she says. “You would give a show, let me tell you. There would be a show.”

Hubbard then admitted that it felt like he drank an entire bottle of Old Camp Whiskey after surgery before he explained the reason he was in the hospital.

“On a real note, I am so thankful to have my back fixed and on its way to being 100% again.. I’ve been dealing with this for years and tried everything to avoid surgery but I’m so glad It’s over in case you can’t tell by the smile on my face,” he wrote. “Now I start the hardest part for me…. laying around the house and trying to be still until recovery is over.”

Meanwhile, Hubbard’s wife, Hayley, shared her gratitude for Hubbard’s successful surgery.

“In addition to all the countless people and things I‘m grateful for, I’m So super grateful for this turkey and that he’s safely out of back surgery,” she wrote. “Thankful for all of our friends and family that have been sending love and prayers, we’re feeling beyond blessed! Wish I had the video of him coming out of surgery entertaining the nurses by singing Michael Jackson.”