Christmas Trees: Real or Fake?

By: Rob Stone

When it comes to Christmas trees, there’s nothing like getting into the holiday spirit by going out and cutting down a real tree! You can’t beat the experience of picking one out and the smell it fills your home with, but it can also be a lot of work. So what kind of Christmas tree person are you, real or fake?

If you are getting a real tree this year, there’s only a few things you need to know.

Get your tree in water within an hour of cutting it.

Keep the water level above the base or it can seal up and not take in any more water, thus having the tree dry out.

Hydrated trees are less likely to be a fire hazard.

Some of my favorite memories about Christmas as a kid were getting the whole family together and going to pick out our tree. So as much work as it is it’s totally worth it to go with the real deal!

Merry Christmas!!!