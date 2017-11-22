OMG! Brad Pitt Just Admitted That Jennifer Aniston is the “Love of His Life”

Damn him for cheating. As a HUGE Brad Pitt fan and someone who followed the love story of Brad and Jennifer, I was fricken heartbroken when that news hit. Even more of a shocker was when Angelina Joile filed for divorce from Brad along with child abuse allegations.

His famous ex, Jennifer Aniston, has apparently been a huge help through it all. An “insider” tells Life & Style “Brad’s conversations with Jen have helped him negotiate his new life as he’s getting divorced.” Aniston is helping him get joint custody of the six Jolie-Pitt children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Vivienne and Knox, nine.

“He feels a deep connection with her,” the insider shared. “He came off as genuinely sorry, and Jen was deeply touched. Jen’s completely on Brad’s side when it comes to getting joint custody of the kids.”

“He’s come to realize that leaving Jen for Angelina was one of the biggest mistakes of his life. And while he’s not in love with Jen, he realizes how much he does love her,” the source added to Life & Style. “Brad keeps telling friends that he’s seeing everything more clearly … They have reached a level of closeness and understanding that they never had when they were married. He still considers Jen the love of his life.”

Wow I wonder how Justin Theroux feels about this!! What do you make of it?