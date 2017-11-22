Kroger, Stuffing, Catered, Runs Out, Thanksgiving, Nightmare

Kroger Runs Out Of Stuffing For Thanksgiving Dinners

(WYCD) — Now this is a Thanksgiving nightmare.

Kroger customers who opted to cater their turkey dinner rather than hassle with cooking one will have to deal with no stuffing this Thanksgiving.

The Cincinnati-based retailer is blaming the snafu due to overwhelming demand and on Wednesday issued the following statement, according to the Detroit Free Press.

“We have experienced an incredible demand for turkey dinners this thanksgiving season.  We are thrilled that our customers are allowing us to be part of their thanksgiving celebration with their family and friends.  Due to the increase we are short on the stuffing. We are asking customers what they would prefer as their choice for substitution, and should they still prefer stuffing we are providing a different brand like Stove Top. We  are confident that this Christmas season we will be in a very favorable inventory position and able to completely fulfill the needs of our customers and their dinners.”

Freep reports Kroger caters precooked holiday dinners starting at $49.99 that includes a 10-13 pound oven roasted turkey, 24 ounces of mashed potatoes, 24 ounces of turkey gravy, a 28-ounce green bean casserole and — usually, 32 ounces of “old-fashioned stuffing.”

 

